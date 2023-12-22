Illegal dog breeder fined after running unlicensed puppy farm despite warnings

Carol Warr, from Brierley Hill, admitted breeding dogs and advertising them for sale without a licence when she appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court yesterday.

The prosecution was brought by Dudley Council following an investigation by environmental health officers.

The court heard the officers found evidence numerous litters of puppies - including Pomeranians and Pomeranians crossed with Chow Chows and Akitas – were being advertised and sold from the 49-year-old’s home address.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental health, said: “The excellent and thorough investigation by our officers discovered Warr had been running a business selling puppies from her home for many years.

“As the dogs were being bred and sold by the defendant for financial gain, she needed to have a licence. Despite previous warnings, Warr failed to sort this.

“Dog breeding licences are important because they allow us as a council to ensure people running such businesses know what they are doing, and for us to ensure animal welfare is being maintained."

He added: “For all of the breeders who do comply with the law, it is important we send out this message that those who don’t will be prosecuted and brought before the courts.”

Warr, of Fairgreen Gardens, was fined £480 and also ordered to pay court costs of £415.92 and a victim surcharge of £192.