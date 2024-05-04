West Brom's Championship play-off dates after Baggies seal top six spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A run of three straight defeats had sent Albion into the season finale needing a point to all but confirm a play-off position.

In the end it turned out to be a comfortable victory with goals from Alex Mowatt, Kyle Bartley and Darnell Furlong helping them to a 3-0 win over Preston.

The win put Albion back into fifth position in the table - a spot which they have occupied for much of the campaign.

That move has changed their upcoming semi-final and here is everything you need to know.

After the final day win, Albion will be back at The Hawthorns on Sunday May 12 against Southampton for a 2.15pm kick off.

That fixture was originally set to be on Monday evening, however it has now moved due to Aston Villa hosting Liverpool.

Albion will then head to St Marys on Friday, May 17 for the second leg - with the clash set to kick off at 8pm.