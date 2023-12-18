Canalside spirits soar at second Delph Stables Christmas event

The popular Christmas event at Delph Stables in Brierley Hill has been a hit once again as hundreds of locals enjoyed canalside Christmas spirit at the weekend.

Hosted by the Canal & River Trust, who own the historic stables, it was the second time the event has been held since its inception last Christmas.

Christmas songs were performed by Brierley Hill Musical Theatre Company and a finale of singalong Christmas carols was led by Albion Street Church.

Attendees were treated to a “truly Christmassy” community event at the Delph, where the historic stable block was decorated, hot drinks and free craft making were on offer inside the stables, and there was a chance for children to visit Santa.

Gemma Coley from the trust said: “What a wonderful night at the Delph Stables. It really felt like Christmas has arrived. It's lovely to see people getting involved and enjoying what we put together with the help of many others. I loved every second and I'm sure many others did too.”

Cllr Adam Davies, who works on the event with Gemma and the volunteers, said: “There can't be many places where a community comes together at the canalside to sing Christmas carols, children meet Santa and make Christmas decorations inside a stable block – but ours does and the event just gets better each year.

“A massive thank you to Gemma and all of the Canal & River Trust team for their hard work and to Brierley Hill Musical Theatre Company, Albion Street Church, and everyone else who brought something special to this year’s event.”