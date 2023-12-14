PCC's plan to move police HQ from Brierley Hill 'nonsensical' say councillors

They have called on Simon Foster, Police & Crime Commissioner for the West Midlands (PCC), to find a new location for neighbourhood, response and public front desk officers in the town after he presses ahead with a plan to move police headquarters out of Brierley Hill.

Councillors Adam Davies and Wayne Little, Conservative ward councillors for Brierley Hill, say that despite strong concerns from residents and councillors, Mr Foster has confirmed his plan to move Dudley Borough’s Police HQ from its current location which is central to the borough in Brierley Hill to a new £3.35m site on the edge of the borough near Tipton.

In reply, Mr Foster said that as a consequence of the severe financial pressures placed on police forces, tough choices have had to be made, between maintaining and prioritising police officer and staff numbers or police buildings. He added that the West Midlands police budget remains under severe pressure – having had to make cuts of £28 million this year – and a further £22 million of cuts will be required in the next financial year.

The councillors have campaigned against the plan, collecting petition signatures and making what they say is an obvious case against an “illogical” proposal that would base officers further away from the communities they are trying to serve.

Disappointed with the PCC’s decision to go ahead with the £3.35m purchase of a new replacement site at Castlegate, the Brierley Hill councillors recently attended a Strategic Policing & Crime Board meeting chaired by the the PCC at Lloyd House in Birmingham to further make the case for keeping Brierley Hill’s police teams based in the ward.

They say that during the meeting, Mr Foster agreed to work with the councillors to find a new Brierley Hill base for neighbourhood police teams that cover the area but fell short of committing to their full request to also keep response teams and a public front desk at the new base.

Councillor Davies said: “While we’re pleased the commissioner has accepted our call for the neighbourhood teams to stay based in Brierley Hill, we also need our response teams based locally too; and as Brierley Hill is right in the middle of the Dudley borough it is a far better location for a front desk than Castlegate which is literally on the edge of the borough near Tipton.

“In reality, his plan will probably cost the force "more because it not only involves £3.35 million to purchase the new site, but also the costs to turn the Castlegate building into a police HQ.

Mr Foster added: “I carefully considered the petition and I am grateful to Councillors Adam Davies and Wayne Little. The decision remains that Brierley Hill Police Station will be disposed of with a projected delivery date of not before Winter 2025.

“Secondly, the new Dudley Police HQ will be in Dudley Town Centre; and thirdly, you have my assurance, that Brierley Hill Police Station will not be disposed of until the neighbourhood policing team has been re-located or co-located locally, to a suitable alternative base within Brierley Hill.”