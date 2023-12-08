Dudley businessman 'overwhelmed' by reaction to removal of landmark Chieftain tank

The video of the Chieftain tank, which saw service in the Gulf War being taken on a truck from the Delph Industrial Estate has received over 200,000 views.

Tony Whittaker sold the site, which has has 40 units, for £7m in August last year and the tank was left standing at the entrance as it had become a familiar site to visitors and customers since 1994.

Now it has been sold as well and was towed away on Tuesday, with a video posted by Robert Cockburn of Bailey's Tackle Shop going viral and his and Tony's phones ringing 'non stop' since.

Watch the video posted by Bailey's Tackle Shop:

Mr Whittaker originally purchased the tank in memory of distinguished serviceman Stanley Longmore, whose life he saved when he worked with him as an apprentice and it has traditionally been painted and decorated in union jacks and poppies to mark Remembrance Sunday each year

In 2020 the 65 tonne machine was spruced up and repainted in traditional army colours of black and green in honour of his friend , who served as a desert rat in the second world war and received a distinguished service medal.

Now the new owners of the site have sold the tank to Tanks a Lot, a company which provides driving experiences for the public.

Tony with family members holding memorials to his friend Stanley Longmore in 2020

Many people went on Facebook sites The Only Way is Dudley and Spotted Russell's Hall to express their surprise at the famous machine's removal.

Tony, who still owns multiple properties in the Brierley Hill area and developed much of the Delph itself said he has had hundreds of calls since the tank was removed but had no idea the new owners were going to sell it.

He said: "My phone has been going non-stop since it went and I know there has been a massive response of people saying how surprised they are and how much they will miss it.

"It was a surprise to me as well but I don't blame the new owners. The tank was there at the entrance to the site when they brought it and was sold as part of it – at the time I didn't really have anywhere else to house it

"Had I known it was so loved and admired I might have made alternative arrangements to keep it or possibly even have kept the site but I was looking to step back a bit and enjoy some time travelling and relaxing with my wife, though not retiring because I still have a lot of business interests.’

Mr Cockburn, who was once a tenant of Tony's, said he had no idea the video of the removal of the tank would prove so popular and his phone had been going non-stop since Tuesday.

He said: "It was always a landmark since it was installed but I guess nobody knew how much of one it was until now and there has been a massive response to the video I posted – I am just glad it is going to a good home and will get used once more."