The gates were erected at Thorns Collegiate Academy, on Stockwell Avenue, Brierley Hill, earlier this month after repeated vandalism to the school's toilet stalls.

Parents quickly took to social media to show their anger after pictures of the gates circulated online, with the picture saying the gates made them "feel like a farm animal".

Now, Thorns Collegiate Academy has responded to parents, saying that the gates have been removed, and going on to say that they "appreciate the gates were unsightly" and that they will look for other solutions.