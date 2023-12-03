Stables to host Christmas carols and crafting event again

Festive cheer will return to Brierley Hill’s Nine Locks this December with the popular Christmas carols and crafting event at Delph Stables.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, which saw hundreds of locals turn out to enjoy free Christmas crafts, hot drinks, mince pies, and the chance to join in with singing Christmas carols.

Delph Stables, a grade-two listed building, is believed to be one of the last surviving canal stable blocks in the region, dating back to 1779.

Attendees of this year’s event will also be able to enjoy a performance of Christmas songs by Brierley Hill Musical Theatre Company, as well as children being given the chance to meet Santa himself and have a photo in a present-filled sleigh handmade by Canal & River Trust volunteers.

The Christmas carols will again be led by Pastor Adam Weldon and the team from Albion Street Church with lyric sheets being provided so everyone can join in.

Gemma Coley, who leads the event on behalf of Canal & River Trust, said: “We’re really excited for our second Christmas at the Delph Stables. This has been talked about by many of the public for the last year and I am really excited to be able to do it all over again and looking forward to everyone enjoying the festivities again.”

Cllr Adam Davies, who works with the Canal & River Trust to organise the event, said: “Last year’s event was truly special – and people have been asking us all year long if it’s happening again this year, so we’re really pleased to confirm the answer is yes.

“There will be all the same fun as last time, but with the added bonus of Christmas songs performed by the brilliant Brierley Hill Musical Theatre Company, and a chance for children to see Santa and even sit on a sleigh full of presents which has been made by the brilliant Canal & River Trust volunteers.”

The event will take place on Sunday, December 17, with the following timings:

4:30pm - Free craft making, visit Santa and hot drinks available inside the stables

5:00pm - Christmas songs performed by Brierley Hill Musical Theatre Company

5:30pm - Carols led by Adam Weldon and the team from Albion Street Church (with lyric sheets provided so everyone can join in)

No parking is available at the stables, so people attending are advised to arrive on foot.