Library set for grand reopening after refurbishment

Brierley Hill Library’s internal works, new décor and flooring has been organised by Dudley Council and was funded through the UK Government’s Future High Streets Fund, with £670,000 spent on the refurbishment.

Residents can now enjoy improved ground floor access, a children’s library and new meeting rooms for community use such as school classes, group sessions and family activities when it reopens on Monday.

The nearby St Michael’s Church hosted a pop-up library throughout the works to enable residents to continue to access a range of books, use library equipment and attend community groups and classes.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council said: “Brierley Hill high street has had significant investment over the last 12 months, and the refurbishment of the library is one element of the regeneration plans for the town centre.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents and the businesses for their patience and cooperation during these works, as we continue to make the town a more attractive and accessible place for people to visit, shop and do business.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member responsible for libraries, said: “The library is a really important hub for local people and it’s great to see it back open again on the high street.”

“We would also like to thank St Michael’s Church for ensuring that the residents of Brierley Hill have been able to access some of the library services during this period.”

Annette Templar, GLL’s sector libraries manager for Dudley, said: “GLL library staff can’t wait to get back into Brierley Hill Library, which is now impressively refurbished.

“Attractive and accessible buildings are key to getting more customers of all ages through the doors and making full use of the library’s facilities for education, family friendly activities and the sheer joy of reading.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back.”

Brierley Hill library will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 6pm, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am to 5pm and Saturdays from 9am to 4pm.

Go to better.org.uk/library/dudley for more information on classes and facilities.