Market's quiet festive event for children with autism

Brierley Hill Market will be hosting Autism Hour between 8-9am and have invited people with autism and their families to come in, do some shopping have breakast in the market cafe and then the youger ones can meet Santa in his grotto.

Autism Hour is an opportunity for businesses and the public to learn about the small things they can do to help create a society that works for autistic people. Things like shops educating their staff about autism and making simple adjustments, such as turning down music or dimming the lights.

Market supervisor Steve Bridgwater said it was the second time it has happened in the market.

He said: "We were approached by people with autistic children and asked if we could do something at a quiet time and let the kids see Santa."

"We chose Saturday morning because it is quieter with less of the hustle and bustle as the market traders set up.

"It's mainly aimed at kids, but everone with autism is of course welcome. Last year we hosted a minbus full of young adults for a similar event and they had a great time."

There will be minimal noise through out market on Brierley Hill High Street and the cost is £3 a child. All money goes to #santasblackcountrytoyappeal