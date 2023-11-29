'Don't panic!': Fire service re-assures Merry Hill shoppers if they see smoke

The fire service has urged residents to stay calm ahead of the mock scenarios set to take place at the former Maplins store at Dudley's Merry Hill shopping centre later today.

Five fire crews are set to be involved in the mass exercise, with the group occupying one of the former stores in the venue.

On X, West Midlands Fire Service warned: "Fire crews from around the Black Country will be taking part in training exercises at the former Maplins store at Merry Hill today.

"So, if you're visiting the centre and see any synthetic smoke, or our crews or vehicles, don't panic!"

The fire service given a specific time the exercises are taking place, but have advised residents to stay calm if they see emergency vehicles.