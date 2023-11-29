Boxer Ben fights for the community as he prepares for pro debut

As part of this, Ben Collins delivered a motivational speech to a group of students recently, a talk to medical professionals at Dudley Council for Voluntary Service (CVS) and has worked with police to cut youth crime as well as setting up a knife disposal bin at his gym.

Not to mention training hard six days a week for his first professional fight next month. He recently won the Haringey Box Cup light heavyweight championship for 2023, aged 18.

Ben was guest of honour at Thorns Collegiate Academy in Brierley Hill at the end of last month, delivering a motivational speech and handing out awards to the students.

Ben, now 19, is based at Team Pumpkin Boxing in Brierley Hill, in Old Bush Street, which is run by his dad Carl and has his first fight on December 20 at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham.

Ben said: "It was a pleasure to have been invited to Thorns to speak to the students about my journey from boxing being a hobby to becoming my career. Hopefully, it has inspired someone in the room to push on with a hobby or ambition of theirs."

Carl and Ben are passionate about helping vulnerable youngsters and those from disadvantaged backgrounds, and they contacted the police requesting advice and contacts around expanding further into the community.

The club pulls in over 100 up-and-coming boxers of all abilities to its gym every week.

Among those attending are young people the police referred for training sessions.

Commenting on his professional debut next month, Ben said: "I’m buzzing for my debut I’m training hard getting the best sparring out there. I’m leaving no stone unturned and I want to put on a big performance on my debut for the many travelling fans from around the Black Country who have followed me through the amateurs."