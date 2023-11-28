Pub brand brings back turkey for festive menu after previous omission

Leading UK pub brand Flaming Grill has re-introduced the traditional turkey dinner to its festive menu after ruffling feathers last year by removing it.

Whilst turkey was available on Christmas Day itself, customers were left surprised when the turkey dinner was removed from the festive menu in 2022 across the Christmas period.

Following widespread calls for the festive favourite’s return, the brand has brought it back, while also launching a ‘12 days of Turkey’ competition to give customers the chance to win an array of turkey-related prizes.

A £2,000 holiday to Turkey sits at the top of the tree, with 11 other exciting prizes available in tribute to the festive bird, including a year’s supply of Turkish Delight, Turkish language lessons and many more.

The competition is running until December 5 with winners of all prizes informed within 10 days of the end of the competition, providing an early Christmas present for the lucky few.

The pub brand, which is famed for its flame-grilled food and sizzling skillets, has launched the competition alongside its extensive festive menu, available across all 143 pubs nationwide.

These include The Woodman Inn in Codsall, Wheatsheaf in Great Wyrley, Corn Exchange in Brierley Hill, Lutley Oak in Halesowen and Priorslee in Priorslee.

Other additions alongside the classic turkey dinner include the Flame-Grilled Beef and Camembert Burger and festive nachos, as well as Merry Cherry Bakewell and Christmas Crumble cocktails.

Mia Broadbent, Marketing Manager at Flaming Grill, said: “We realised the error of our ways last year by removing the traditional turkey dinner from our festive menu, so we’re making amends this time round by bringing turkey back and giving customers the chance to win some incredible prizes just in time for the Christmas.

“Turkey is clearly still the nation’s favourite, so we’ve brought the joy of the traditional turkey dinner to our customers this festive season, with prizes to suit everyone’s taste and interests, it’s truly a ‘wing wing’ situation.”

To enter the competition, go to greeneking.co.uk/competitions/12-days-of-turkey