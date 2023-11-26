Express & Star
Suspects flee car after police chase ends in collision with tree in Brierley Hill

A police chase in Brierley Hill led to a car crashing into a tree with the occupants fleeing the scene.

By Emma Walker
Image of the car released by West Midlands Police

Officers spotted this car, which they believed to have been stolen during a recent burglary, while out on patrol on Saturday.

The car failed to stop and the occupants ran off after the car hit a tree.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "We have now recovered the car for a forensic examination."

