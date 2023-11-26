Suspects flee car after police chase ends in collision with tree in Brierley Hill
A police chase in Brierley Hill led to a car crashing into a tree with the occupants fleeing the scene.
By Emma Walker
Officers spotted this car, which they believed to have been stolen during a recent burglary, while out on patrol on Saturday.
The car failed to stop and the occupants ran off after the car hit a tree.
A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "We have now recovered the car for a forensic examination."