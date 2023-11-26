Arrest made after car 'with no insurance' pulled over in Brierley Hill - with 'large machete found inside'
A large machete was uncovered by police after a vehicle flagged up on the system with no insurance, the force said.
Brierley Hill officers stopped the vehicle and while dealing with the driver they said he was found in possession of a knife.
Then while searching the car, the force added that a large machete was also found.
The driver also had no licence, police said, and was then arrested.