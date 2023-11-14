Stores on the move at Merry Hill shopping centre

The womenswear chains have moved across the centre malls to bigger units.

The two shops have relocated together to the Upper Mall opposite the centre’s Boots.

Phase Eight specialises in stylish women’s clothing while Hobbs offers a collection of contemporary womenswear, designed to fit all sizes.

The brands’ expansion further builds on Merry Hill’s extensive fashion offering including Mango, Dune London, Beaverbrooks and Kurt Geiger.

Phase Eight has opened its new store

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill said: “It’s fantastic to see Phase Eight and Hobbs open an expanded offering for our Merry Hill visitors to enjoy. The new stores, next to one another, bring a wide selection of sophisticated, timeless womenswear, premium footwear, and accessories, perfect for those looking to add to or create a whole new outfit.

“We’ve seen a number of retailers increase the size of their stores and invest more into their spaces at Merry Hill this year, which will provide even more choice for shoppers ahead of the busy festive season.”

Caraline Money, global group retail director at TFG Brands, added: “We’re so excited to announce the opening of our even bigger Phase Eight and Hobbs stores at Merry Hill. The centre is a perfectly positioned key regional location, and it was a natural next step to expand our existing space there. We’re sure that the centres’ visitors will love our expanded specialist selection of premium womenswear.”