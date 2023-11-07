Driver arrested and car seized after being found to have been stolen

Officers from Brierley Hill Police stopped a white BMW while out on patrol after becoming unhappy with the identity of the car.

After making enquiries, the officers discovered the car was travelling with false plates and had been stolen during a burglary in July.

The driver was subsequently arrested and the car seized by officers.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "On patrol, we have stopped this car.

"We were not happy with the identity of the car and after enquiries at the roadside, we established it was on false plates and stolen during a burglary in July.

"We arrested the driver and have recovered the car."