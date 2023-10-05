Spooky fun with dinosaurs

Brierley Hill Civic will become the town's very own spooky Jurassic Park for the DinoSlam Live! - Halloween Special on October 30.

Led by Ranger Bernard and his team the live shows allow children of all ages to come toe to toe with the world's greatest dinosaurs. They can also discover dinosaur fossils. As it's Halloween there will be loud music, lights and dinosaurs on the loose including the walking T Rex, velociraptor and baby pups.