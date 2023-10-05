Spooky fun with dinosaurs

By Bill McCarthyBrierley HillPublished:

Audiences are being invited to travel back to prehistoric times to walk with dinosaurs.

The Brierley Hill Civic
The Brierley Hill Civic

Brierley Hill Civic will become the town's very own spooky Jurassic Park for the DinoSlam Live! - Halloween Special on October 30.

Led by Ranger Bernard and his team the live shows allow children of all ages to come toe to toe with the world's greatest dinosaurs. They can also discover dinosaur fossils. As it's Halloween there will be loud music, lights and dinosaurs on the loose including the walking T Rex, velociraptor and baby pups.

Tickets start at £8 and are available at the theatre box office.

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News

By Bill McCarthy

Chief Sub-editor@BMcCarthy_Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News