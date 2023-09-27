Go green for libaries week

St Michaels Church in Brierley Hill

For 2023, Libraries Week becomes Green Libraries Week between October 2 and 8 and Brierley Hill Library will be hosting a green craft workshop on October 5.

The Ekho Collective will be running its Eco Craft session from 1pm-2 pm at the library's temporary location at St Michael's Church, where people can make brushes made from natural organic materials and explore mark making with them.

Events will be taking place in libraries across the UK focused on sustainability and climate change. Any librarian and library can get involved.