Boxing club that works with police to steer youths away from crime celebrates milestone

By Bill McCarthyBrierley HillPublished:

A community boxing club in the Black Country is celebrating is first anniversary after successfully teaming up with police to help steer local youths away from antisocial and criminal behaviour.

Training sessions at Team Pumpkin Boxing
Team Pumpkin Boxing, in Brierley Hill, provides weekly classes to youngsters in the area and was set up by boxing coach Carl Collins and his 19-year-old son Ben.

