Boxing club that works with police to steer youths away from crime celebrates milestone

Team Pumpkin Boxing, in Brierley Hill, provides weekly classes to youngsters in the area and was set up by boxing coach Carl Collins and his 19-year-old son Ben.
A community boxing club in the Black Country is celebrating is first anniversary after successfully teaming up with police to help steer local youths away from antisocial and criminal behaviour.
Team Pumpkin Boxing, in Brierley Hill, provides weekly classes to youngsters in the area and was set up by boxing coach Carl Collins and his 19-year-old son Ben.