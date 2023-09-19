£1million drugs seizure in police raid in Dudley

Police have seized more than £1 million worth of cannabis in a dramatic early morning police raid.

Dramatic images show police gaining entry to the address in Dudley
Officers from Dudley's Brierley Hill neighbourhood team executed a warrant at an industrial unit in Kingswinford early this morning.

When the officers gained access to the property, they discovered around 1,000 cannabis plants spread across several rooms, with an estimated street value of over £1million.

No one was present at the address when officers arrived, however living quarters were discovered containing CCTV equipment and a large quantity of groceries, suggesting to officers that the building had previously been inhabited.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Officers remain at the scene and have called in specialist support to help make the site safe so that a further search can be conducted, material can be gathered for forensic analysis and the plants can be disposed of.

"Drugs dealing has no place on our street, it fuels crime and cannabis farms where drugs are cultivated post additional dangers of fire an electrocution associated with re-routing the electricity."

Officers also found that the electricity supply had been bypassed with freshly laid tarmac revealing that parts of the pavement outside the unit had been dug up and re-laid.

West Midlands Police have asked anyone with information relating to the investigation to get in touch by calling 101, or by contacting the Live Chat on their website, quoting the crime 20/762717/23.

