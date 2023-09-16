Fire crews still at site of Dudley factory blaze as motorbike youths ignore roadblock

The fire broke out at the David Wood Foods bakery processing plant in Crackley Way, Brierley Hill, on Friday, leading to a firefighting operation which went on throughout the night and into Saturday.
This is the scene of devastation as firefighters continue their operations at the scene of a Dudley industrial bakery hit by a huge blaze.
