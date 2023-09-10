Another chapter for singer Dan's special songbook

Singer-songwriter Dan Whitehouse is performing a collection of new songs about Brierley Hill, written by him and members of the local community, at St Michael's Church in Brierley Hill as part of a series of heritage open days across the town.
He said: "On Tuesday, we are performing at the Brierley Hill market on the High Street at midday, and then on Wednesday September 13 in the evening at 7pm at St Michael’s Church .
The Brierley Hill Songbook is a collection of new songs about Brierley Hill, written by Dan and members of the local community.
Song include:
I Don’t Want to be a Scratching (Marsh and Baxters) – not all the pigs wanted to be there!
The Waters of Brierley Hill – celebrating the Fens Pools and the local canals.
The Sun Always Shines on Brierley Hill – OK, sometimes you have to look beyond the clouds, but it’s always there – honest! The song was inspired by the feelings of that first pint of. Bathams Bitter after a long hot day.
Duty Calls – what was it like to be an ambulance driver in the days of Round Oak
The Wobbly Vicar – building on a story from the historic journal
Hope Pill – a song of optimism for regeneration in the town
Dan, who is from Wolverhampton, added: "We also unearthed a poem from Samuel Paskin from 1852 called ‘The Pubs of Brettell Lane’ and set this to music, adding our own sing a-long chorus. In the poem they call a pint of beer ‘a pint of Wobble’ and pubs are referred to as Wobble shops.”
All events are free to the public and funded by Historic England as part of the Heritage Action Zone working with Brierley Hill Community Forum.