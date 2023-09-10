Another chapter for singer Dan's special songbook

Dan Whitehouse will perform in Brierley Hill

Singer-songwriter Dan Whitehouse is performing a collection of new songs about Brierley Hill, written by him and members of the local community, at St Michael's Church in Brierley Hill as part of a series of heritage open days across the town.

He said: "On Tuesday, we are performing at the Brierley Hill market on the High Street at midday, and then on Wednesday September 13 in the evening at 7pm at St Michael’s Church .

The Brierley Hill Songbook is a collection of new songs about Brierley Hill, written by Dan and members of the local community.

Song include:

I Don’t Want to be a Scratching (Marsh and Baxters) – not all the pigs wanted to be there!

The Waters of Brierley Hill – celebrating the Fens Pools and the local canals.

The Sun Always Shines on Brierley Hill – OK, sometimes you have to look beyond the clouds, but it’s always there – honest! The song was inspired by the feelings of that first pint of. Bathams Bitter after a long hot day.

Duty Calls – what was it like to be an ambulance driver in the days of Round Oak

The Wobbly Vicar – building on a story from the historic journal

Hope Pill – a song of optimism for regeneration in the town

Dan, who is from Wolverhampton, added: "We also unearthed a poem from Samuel Paskin from 1852 called ‘The Pubs of Brettell Lane’ and set this to music, adding our own sing a-long chorus. In the poem they call a pint of beer ‘a pint of Wobble’ and pubs are referred to as Wobble shops.”