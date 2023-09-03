Parachuting Teddes get ready to fly

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 04/08/2023..Pics in Brierley Hill at St Michaels Church, where thanks to businessman Tony Whittaker and the family they have had paintings on the church wall brought back to the glory of when they were first done. It's the Whittakers family church and Tony is pictured with his son: Steve Whittaker and the young lad with dark hair is Ryan Cartwright. Ryan and Steve did all the scaffolding work..

But the Women's Discovery Group Brierley Hill recently took time out to help prepare for an event for Heritage Week, which runs in the town from September 9-16.

The session at Harry's Cafe on High Street, one of series of regular events celebrating the town's culture, involved making parachutes for Teddy Bears for the event in September.

People are being invited to bring a Teddy along and hand them to one of the organisers at the foot of St Michael’s Church tower, in Bell Street, on September 16. They will be given a treat of being put in a basket and pulled to the top of the tower.

After having a parachute attached they will parachute gently back to the ground, so bring your phone to video this special event. Commemorative certificates also available.

Organiser Tim Sunter, who helped out with parachute making at the women's group, says it will be a good way for younger people to get involved in the history of the town.

The event is due to take place between 10am and 12pm, dependent upon the weather and is part of a series events across the town beginning next week.