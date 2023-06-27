Teenage boy dies in Quarry Bank after "medical emergency"

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Woodland Avenue at 10.35am but the boy was declared dead at the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 10.35am to an incident at a private address on Woodland Avenue, Quarry Bank, Brierley Hill.
"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.
"Upon arrival we found a teenage boy. Unfortunately, it became clear that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."
West Midlands Police also attended the scene, with three police cars being seen outside the property, the force has been approached for a comment.