Brierley Hill Civic Green looking "sad and neglected"

The grass outside the Civic Hall

Brierley Hill Councillor John Martin is furious the grass in front of the Civic Hall and Police Station has been left uncut for weeks.

Councillor Martin has asked Dudley Council to arrange for grass cutting at Brierley Hill's Civic Green.

He said: "The Civic green looks awful at the moment and needs green care maintenance urgently.

"Local residents are complaining about the Green's neglected appearance."

Councillor John Martin

He added: "I understand some changes are planned as part of the town's ongoing improvement programme but the grass should be mowed and basic maintenance carried out in the interim.

"It looks awful at the moment. It was kept so nice for so many years and now it looks very sad and neglected."

Councillor Martin fears a scruffy town centre will drive away shoppers and visitors.

He added: "This is a key landmark site at a main gateway into our town centre and needs to be properly maintained, not only as a matter of Civic pride but also to encourage shoppers and visitors back to the town."