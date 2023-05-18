Relief for traders in Brierley Hill town centre as first phase of High Street refurbishment nears completion

Traders in Brierley Hill town centre will be breathing a collective sigh of relief as the first phase of the refurbishment of High Street nears completion.

One of the traders said that although there had been disruption, the new revamp will make it easier and more convenient for shoppers.
Much of the new paving, which is part of the £5 million refurbishment scheme, is complete and the wider pavements give the area a more attractive look.

These pictures show the wider pavements where work has been completed to allow more room for shoppers, which is a boon for those like Brierley Hill Market, where stalls are open to High Street.

Barriers outside the Brierley Hill Market.
The new pavement outside the market hall.

As part of the scheme, Brierley Hill Library and the public toilets are being upgraded and there will be new cycle facilities. The works are being funded through the Future High Street Fund and Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone

Brierley Hill Library which has temporarily moved to St Michael's Church.

The works began in January with the removal of the existing kerbs and paving, and when the first phase has been completed in June, the contractor will then move to the opposite Moor Street side of the High Street later that month.

