Brierley Hill firm puts its weight behind mental health charity

Left to right Stuart Bratt of Tough Enough to Care with Tom Mander and Matt Cobb of Alloy Wire International

Tough Enough To Care recently received funding for its work from Brierley Hill-based business Alloy Wire International (AWI) and is now supporting more women and funding training for volunteers with some of that funding.

Tough Enough to Care which was formed by Stuart Bratt after he lost two friends to suicide in four days in 2019, has recently secured £5,000 from the engineering firm’s ‘Wired for Good’ campaign.

AWI is one of the Black Country’s fastest-growing manufacturers, supplying round, flat and profile wire to a 6,000-strong global customer base.

To celebrate its 75th year in business in 2021, the company launched ‘Wired for Good’ which aims to donate vital funds to local community groups and charities that are making a difference on the ground.

The additional money for Tough Enough to Care will be used to cover the operating costs of the weekly support groups it runs across the country, as well as inspirational presentations and trips they organise to help men and, now women, talk about their issues and get the right support.

Stuart, a former Armed Forces veteran, industrial engineer and founder of Tough Enough To Care, said the new women’s support group will be opening in Kingswinford at the end of this month.

He said: “The women's group has come about at the request of our current men's groups telling us that there is no support out there for their female partners/friends/colleagues. The donation has helped us secure a long-term booking at a much cheaper rate.

“It has also funded 12 places on a suicide first aid course next week for our volunteers to enhance their knowledge and support."

Located in Kingswinford, Stuart’s group has grown from a simple Facebook page encouraging men to talk, into an organisation that has worked with over 6,000 people and delivered mental health training to more than 1,500 individuals.

Importantly, it has also saved the lives of dozens of people who have been in the process of taking their own lives before being prevented by one of its 70-strong team of volunteers.

“Too many men fall into the trap of having to act macho instead of talking about their feelings,” explained Stuart.

So far, AWI has supported Mary Stevens Hospice, the Chris Westwood Charity for Children with Physical Disabilities, the Giving Hands Mission, Acorn’s Children Hospice and, more recently, The Santa’s Black Country Toy Appeal.

Tom Mander, Managing Director of AWI, added his support: “We are finally getting to the stage where men are talking about the way they feel and Tough Enough To Care is playing a key role in changing the narrative.

“Stuart and his team of volunteers have saved lives and got families back on track and we wanted to make sure the excellent work they do could be extended to help more people.”

He concluded: “We’ll also be chatting to the charity about how we can get further involved in its other activities and ensure our own staff are supported if ever they need it.”