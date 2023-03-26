Tributes at the scene of the crash on Stream Road, Kingswinford, where motorcyclist Pauly Skidmore was tragically killed.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Dell Stadium in Brierley Hill on Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to 19-year-old Pauly Skidmore.

The former Pensnett High School pupil died after a collision on Stream Road, Kingswinford, on Tuesday.

However, West Midlands Police has now put in place a dispersal order in the wake of reports of dangerous driving in the area.

Officers also warned that a stinger device could be used on vehicles.

Brierley Hill Police said: "We are aware of a large gathering of bikes in and around the Dell Stadium in Brierley Hill with some being ridden dangerously and alarming local residents.

"We have deployed officers to the scene due to numerous complaints from the public.

"We are aware and respectful of the vigil, but we have had many calls from residents of off-road and quad bikes being ridden dangerously.

"We have traffic officers and drones in the area and we have put a dispersal order in place until midnight tonight to ensure the safety of the public.

"Anyone riding anti-socially risks being prosecuted and their vehicle being seized."

A later statement said: "We now have police drones in the area and a stinger may be used. We ask any family members aware of those taking part and riding dangerously to encourage them to stop as we are concerned for public safety.

"We don’t take these decisions lightly but this behaviour is unacceptable."

The Dell Stadium, Brierley Hill. Photo: Google.

Throngs of people had lined the streets in tribute to the 19-year-old, with one person commenting: "Incredible tribute to Pauly Skidmore today, never seen anything quite like it.

"RIP Pauly your family and friends did you proud today."

Blue and yellow flares were set off and balloons were released in memory of the 19-year-old, while motorcyclists wore "RIP Pauly" shirts in tribute to their late friend.