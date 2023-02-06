Man found seriously injured near Black Country canal

The view from Nine Locks Bridge in Brierley Hill

Ambulance crews attended the scene at Nine Locks Bridge at Mill Street on Saturday morning at 11.26am.

Paramedics treated the man and then rushed him to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to Nine Locks Bridge at Dudley Canal in Brierley Hill at 11.26am on Saturday, February 4. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to the scene.