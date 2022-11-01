Woman rushed to hospital after being found in 'serious condition' in Dudley

Vicarage Lane, Pensnett. Photo: Google Maps.

Police and medics attended an area off Vicarage Lane in Pensnett, after concerns for a woman were raised.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene at around 10.30am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.24am to reports of an incident off Vicarage Lane, Pensnett, in Brierley Hill.

"We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a woman in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.