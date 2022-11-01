Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman rushed to hospital after being found in 'serious condition' in Dudley

By Nathan RoweBrierley HillPublished:

Emergency services rushed a woman to hospital after finding her in a "serious condition" in Dudley.

Vicarage Lane, Pensnett. Photo: Google Maps.
Vicarage Lane, Pensnett. Photo: Google Maps.

Police and medics attended an area off Vicarage Lane in Pensnett, after concerns for a woman were raised.

Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene at around 10.30am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.24am to reports of an incident off Vicarage Lane, Pensnett, in Brierley Hill.

"We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a woman in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.

"She was assessed by ambulance staff before being conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment."

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News