Drivers facing delays on Brierley Hill high street due to collision

By Nathan Rowe

Drivers are facing delays and buses have been diverted in Brierley Hill due to a collision.

Hill St - Google Maps
The incident has taken place at the junction of Brierley Hill High Street and Church Street, Dudley.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved, but National Express West Midlands has moved to divert a service passing through the area.

A spokesperson said: "Due to an accident at the lights at Brierley Hill High Street / Church Street, Service 6 is currently on diversion towards Stourbridge only.

"Brierley Hill High Street, Mill Street, Delph Road, Silver End to normal line of route."

West Midlands Roads has advised people to allow extra time for journeys in the area.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

