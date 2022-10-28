Have your say on the planned £5 million revamp of Brierley Hill's high street

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise

Dudley Council chiefs are planning to make improvements to the town mainly regarding the "look and feel" of the area to regenerate it.

These include creating a link from the High Street to the planned Metro line and plans for more seating, planters, trees, parking and cycling facilities.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "These are very exciting proposals for Brierley Hill and I am sure will be welcomed by anyone who lives, works or visits there.

"It’s important we look at improving town centres to make them as welcoming and accessible as possible."

Funding for the project has come from the government as part of the Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone and Future High Street Fun, work is planned for next year.