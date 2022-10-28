Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Have your say on the planned £5 million revamp of Brierley Hill's high street

By Nathan RoweBrierley HillPublished: Comments

People have been urged to have their say over a planned £5 million revamp of Brierley Hill's high street to make it as "welcoming" as possible.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise
Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise

Dudley Council chiefs are planning to make improvements to the town mainly regarding the "look and feel" of the area to regenerate it.

These include creating a link from the High Street to the planned Metro line and plans for more seating, planters, trees, parking and cycling facilities.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "These are very exciting proposals for Brierley Hill and I am sure will be welcomed by anyone who lives, works or visits there.

"It’s important we look at improving town centres to make them as welcoming and accessible as possible."

Funding for the project has come from the government as part of the Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone and Future High Street Fun, work is planned for next year.

It is also available online at regeneratingdudley.org.uk/brierley-hill-projects with a closing date of November 28.

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News