Abandoned gym in Dudley destroyed after fire

A derelict gym in Brierley Hill has been completely destroyed after a fire in the building today.

Smoke was spotted billowing into the sky in Brierley Hill

Four crews from West Midlands Fire Service went out to the old two-storey gym on Thorns Road just after 1pm, and spent several hours extinguishing it.

The fire, which started in a ground floor store room, is now out, and firefighters are re-visiting the scene to make the area safe.

No people were inside at the time.

A member of WMFS said the entire property had been damaged by fire and smoke.

A tweet by the service read: "At 13:04 crews were called to a fire in a disused gym on Thorns Road, Brierley Hill. After the first crews arrived in under 3 minutes, our 4 crews on the scene brought the fire under control and are working to extinguish it. No persons are reported involved."

An investigation will be launched into the cause.

