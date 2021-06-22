Nobody hurt as severe fire breaks out at Brierley Hill pub

Firefighers at the New Wellington pub in Brettell Lane, Brierley Hill. Photo: The New Wellington/Facebook

Fifteen firefighters from Brierley Hill, Haden Cross and Stourbridge were called after the blaze started in the kitchen of the New Wellington Pub in Brierley Hill at around 5pm on Monday.

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the fire, with the pub taking to Facebook to thank people for their messages of concern and confirm that "everyone is OK".

The pub is now set to be shut for the next few days while the damage is assessed.

"Thankfully all our staff and customers are ok," a pub spokesman wrote.

"To any one who has booked we have tried to call as many people as we can but our electric has been turned off & we can't access the bookings/phone at this moment in time .

"If you need to contact us please message us via FB.

"Thank you for your understanding and we hope to be back to business as soon as possible once everything is safe."

Brettell Lane was shut as crews worked to extinguish the fire, using four breath apparatus and two hose reels.

The crews were still working at the scene to secure the building at 7pm, using a hydraulic platform to douse the flames and a special appliance to remove debris from the side of the building.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to reports of a fire on the ground floor of the New Wellington Pub in Brierley Hill at around 5pm.

"Crews from Brierley Hill, Haden Cross and Stourbridge were sent to the scene, along with a hydraulic platform from Oldbury.

"They worked to tackle a severe fire in the kitchen area of the pub, using four breathing apparatus and two hose reels."