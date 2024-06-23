'Fun, loyal character' stabbed to death in Dudley is named as man is charged with his murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mohammed Osman Khan died on Friday after being stabbed on Buffery Road in Dudley and two men were arrested.

Annib Khan has since been charged with murdering Mr Khan and Zayn Khan with affray. Both men are due to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on Monday.

The family of Mr Khan described him as a fun, loyal character and a loving father, uncle and brother.

Their tribute read: "It is with great sadness that we have lost our beloved Mohammed Osman Khan better known as Ozzie.

Mohammed Osman Khan died after being stabbed on Buffery Road in Dudley on Friday. Photo: West Midlands Police

"He was a very fun, loving loyal character and would do anything for anyone, a loving father, uncle and brother. He leaves behind his wife and four children.

"A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We've charged two people in connection with the murder of Dudley man Mohammed Osman Khan.

"The 45-year-old died after he was stabbed at an address in the town on June 21.

Mr Khan died following the incident on Buffery Road in Dudley

"Annib Khan, aged 29 [and of New Road, Netherton] has been charged with murder and Zayn Khan, aged 21 [and of Warrens Hall Road, Dudley] has been charged with affray.

"Both men will appear before Dudley Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 24."