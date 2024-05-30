'I grew up in a working-class family,' says Labour candidate for Dudley

The NHS worker will take on Conservative Marco Longhi, who won the previous Dudley North seat at the 2019 election.

“I grew up in a working-class family, where my parents worked seven days a week so they could provide opportunities for their children," she said.

"As your candidate I will fight every day to make sure that Dudley has a Labour MP once again so we can bring opportunities to every part of our constituency and we get our fair share of funding."

“I am not a career politician, I have chosen the path of politics wanting to build policy which works for everyone in society. I want to win for all of us and I will fight for Dudley in Parliament.”