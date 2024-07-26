Call 999 if you see this missing Dudley man
Police are trying to trace a man who has gone missing from Dudley.
Officers are searching for 28-year-old James from Dudley.
He is described as being around 6ft tall and was last seen wearing a white vest top.
West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the missing man in hopes of tracking him down.
Anyone who spots him should contact the force by calling 999 and quoting log 3682 of 25/7/24.