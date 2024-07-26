Call 999 if you see this missing Dudley man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are searching for 28-year-old James from Dudley.

He is described as being around 6ft tall and was last seen wearing a white vest top.

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the missing man in hopes of tracking him down.

Have you seen James?

Anyone who spots him should contact the force by calling 999 and quoting log 3682 of 25/7/24.