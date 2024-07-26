Two arrested after man 'hit by car' and 'assaulted' in street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were called to the incident on Foxoak Street, Cradley Heath, at around 11am on Monday, in which a man in his 30s was targeted.

He was taken to hospital with injuries which were not thought to be life threatening, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.

Two males, aged 17 and 45, from Dudley, were arrested on suspicion of wounding but have since been bailed while officers continue with their enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/692640/24.