‘Devastated’: Husband's tribute to devoted grandmother found dead at Netherton Reservoir

Terrianne Thompson, aged 38, was found in the water after West Midlands Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the reservoir, on Highbridge Road, at around 8.30am.

The mother of two and grandmother of two was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, Gary, told the Express & Star how she doted on her children, Lee and Josh, and her grandchildren, Evlyn and Brooklyn - who is just four months old.

Devoted mum and grandmother Terrianne Thompson whose body was found at Netherton Reservoir

Gary said: "This has been a shock for the whole family but particularly, of course, the kids who are devastated. The grandchildren probably don't understand, but know there is something wrong.

"Terrianne was a lovely person who was going through a rough time, it is fair to say, but even during this she always loved spending time with the grandchildren and her family.

"I have had countless phone calls and messages of condolence since Monday and though it is hard to deal with it all, it is good to know she was so loved."

West Midlands Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.