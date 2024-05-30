Inside derelict and burnt out Dudley factory that's only used by cats and rats

But the Manor House in Caroline Street, Kates Hill, is in serious decline and has lain empty and derelict for over four years.

Now neighbours are asking for someone to 'take control' of the privately owned three storey building which was listed for sale in 2020 but still hasn't sold.

As these exclusive pictures of the inside show, the house is in a poor state of repair and is attracting cats running around and breeding inside and outside of the property.

The derelict Manor House from the inside

In October last year is was the subject of a fire which was treated at the time as arson.

Resident Jean Martin says people living close to the site are at a loss where to turn to help get the problem sorted and have labelled he site an 'eyesore.'