Dudley residents 'hit the jackpot' as new casino opens

Residents across Dudley are said to have 'hit the jackpot' with the launch of a new Shaftesbury Casino - the newest addition to the West Midlands town’s entertainment scene.

Located on Castle Hill, opposite the Dudley Zoo and Castle, the recently refurbished venue opened its doors with a night of excitement, live entertainment, and a mixture gaming experiences.

Named the Shaftesbury Casino Dudley - the betting building was bought from Genting earlier this year. Since the purchase it has seen a major programme of work completed to transform the venue into a new destination for Dudley and the wider West Midlands.

The firm launched live poker tables as well as live roulette and blackjack at the site, in addition to a full refurbishment and internal expansion.

The external façade of the building has also been updated and a full programme of entertainment, hospitality and gaming planned for the rest of the year.

Charles Griffin, general manager at Shaftesbury Casino Dudley, said: “Here at Shaftesbury Casino, our core aim is to provide unparalleled entertainment across the West Midlands.

"The successful launch of the Dudley Casino allows us to continue bringing the best entertainment to our customers across the region and we’re dedicated to creating a first-rate experience for all our guests.

“We’re here to be the go-to location for live entertainment, stellar performances and big screen sporting events as well as fantastic food and beverages all set in a safe and responsible gambling experience.

"So, if you’re passing by, looking for entertainment, or seeking a top-notch night out that is just a stone’s throw from Dudley High Street, come on by – our team would be delighted to welcome you.”

At the official launch event guests were treated to a performance by a renowned Freddie Mercury tribute artist, who brought the legendary Queen frontman’s energy and charisma to the stage which apparently set the tone for an evening filled with nostalgia and high spirits, captivating the audience with classic hits.

As part of the launch of festivities, every guest received a complimentary £10 free bet, allowing them to try their luck on a wide range of classic table games.

The exclusive offer was a 'huge hit', with many guests enjoying their first taste of the gaming experience that Shaftesbury Casino is designed to deliver.

According to the firm the event was a resounding success, with visitors praising the electrifying atmosphere, and exceptional entertainment in a safe and responsible gaming environment, added Charles.

A spokesperson for the new site, said: "Shaftesbury Casino is set to become Dudley’s premier entertainment destination, offering not only an extensive array of gaming options but also regular live performances, local dining, and special events. The casino’s state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional customer service aim to provide an unforgettable experience for all visitors."

If you, a loved-one, or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction, there is free support available here.