Former day centre in Dudley to go under the hammer for guide price of £200k

Woodside Day Centre, in Highgate Road, in Dudley, briefly re-opened last year after closing its doors to the public since the Covid pandemic and services were re-organised.

Months later it is now due to go under the hammer at a guide price of £200,000.

Woodside Day Centre is being sold by Dudley Council

The sale on Thursday is being handled by property auctioneers SDL.

Its website states: "A freehold former Day Centre and land located along the Highgate Road in Dudley within a popular residential estate and within walking distance of Russells Hall Hospital.

"The site extends to 1.27 acres or thereabouts and comprises a substantial detached Victorian building previously used for mental health services by Dudley Council along with parking and land.

"We feel the site may be suitable for re-development or re-purposed for other services, all subject to obtaining appropriate planning permission. Prospective buyers must make all necessary independent inquiries in this respect for their specific intended use prior to placing their bid as this will be binding."

Dudley Council previously earmarked the site for closure saying it requires more than £1 million in repairs due to problems with the roof, chimney stack and the heating system.

Regeneration schemes in the town include the £24 million Dudley transport interchange which will see the bus station demolished and replaced and a tram hub added by next year.