Welcome additions to Dudley Zoo as Arctic fox cubs are born just in time for half term

Keepers at the Castle Hill attraction have spotted eight cubs, known as kits but think there may be more to appear as Arctic fox litter sizes can vary. They are currently being looked after by mum Grace and dad Spruce and could be on display as the zoo welcomes visitors during half term.

Dudley Zoo and Castle Carnivore section lLeader Sam Grove, said: “We’re thrilled to see the cubs out and about exploring the habitat and their arrival is extra special as it’s the first time we’ve bred Arctic foxes here at Dudley Zoo.

“We believe the cubs are now around six-weeks-old and have been tucked away in underground tunnels with mum since birth.

“Both Grace and Spruce are first time parents, but they’re both doing incredibly well, with dad busy guarding the burrow entrance and taking food to mum.”

Two-year-old Grace arrived at the zoo in November 2022, while Spruce, aged one, joined her in October last year.

Sam added: “Since we re-introduced Arctic foxes to the collection in 2019, they’ve proved to be a really popular species with visitors, who we know will be as excited to see the babies as we are.”

Arctic foxes are a monogamous species and will mate for life. Gestation is around six weeks and they can have two litters in a year, with the babies sporting a dark velvety coat.