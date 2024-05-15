Tories look set to remain in charge of Dudley Council despite losing 11 seats
The Conservatives are set to remain in charge of Dudley Council, despite losing control of the authority at this month's local elections.
Plus
By Mark Andrews
Published
The future of the authority, which now sees Labour and the Conservatives tied on the number of seats they hold, will formally be decided at Thursday's annual meeting of the council.
But it is understood an agreement has been struck between Conservative council leader Patrick Harley, Labour group leader Pete Lowe and the three newly elected Liberal Democrat members who, along with one independent, now hold the balance of power.