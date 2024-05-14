Dudley Council wants to buy the former JB's music venue on Castle Hill to make way for a new education centre.

The authority has already torn down the former Hippodrome next door, and has now turned its attention to the former JB's venue which is now a banqueting suite, plus a neighbouring martial arts centre.

The owners of the banqueting suite, at 15-21 Castle Hill, have been unwilling to do a deal with Dudley Council, so a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) was slapped on the site last year.

In its heyday in the late 1970s/early 1980s, the venue - then in King Street - hosted the likes of U2, former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, and Annie Lennox. In the 2000s, Steve Winwood and Happy Mondays were among artists to play there, which was around the time the venue moved to its current location.

We've dug out some photos from our archive that show these legendary musicians entertaining crowds in Dudley, as well as more recent pictures showing its transformation into the banqueting suite it is now.

Robert Smith fronting the Cure on February 24 1979

The Pretenders playing at JB's on March 3 1979

Annie Lennox fronting the Tourists in 1979

U2 performing in 1980

U2 performing on June 6 1980

U2 in 1980

Robert Plant playing at JB's, in 1981

Steve Winwood performing in 2007

Crowds watching Steve Winwood on stage

Taking a look at past bands names who have played at the club during the venue's 38th anniversary in 2008 Colin and Lynn Pugh

Friends Carole Harrison and Annie Rigby with their old membership cards from the 1970s

Founder members Sam Jukes and Sid Western

The Happy Mondays in 2007

Performing in 2008: Goats Don't Shave

The main entrance to the club in 2008

The refurbished venue's reception area in 2012 shortly before it reopened as a wedding, conference, and banqueting centre, as well as a music venue

The bar area in 2012

Two of the venue's 'thrones' in 2012 - presumably for the bride and groom during wedding receptions