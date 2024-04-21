We took a sneak peek inside historic hotel and restaurant set to reopen after major refurb

The hotel and restaurant will officially open again to the public under the Chef and Brewer brand tomorrow with owners Greene King having given it a seven-figure makeover in the first few months of the year.

A complete renovation has been carried out throughout the premises including the dining room, function room, and extensive gardens.

Work on rooms at the site, which stands in the shadow of Himley Hall on the busy Wolverhampton Road, began in November, with 21 now available for guests.