Appeal for interests and claims to estate of dead woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The message has been sent out on behalf of Talbots Law in Dudley to ask for anyone who may have a claim or interest in the estate of Margaret Ethel Darrah, who died on February 2.

It said that under the Trustee Act 1925, representations about the estate of Ms Darrah should be made to Talbots Law on Wolverhampton Street in Dudley by June 18.

After that date, the estate would be distributed to claims and interests in regards to Ms Darrah.