The long-standing chip shop that's overcome adversity to keep going and become well-loved

Sofi's Plaice on Castle Street in Dudley has been a feature of the town since opening in 1989, providing a friendly welcome and some of the best orange chips in the Black Country.

It has also been a survivor, having been severely damaged after a bus crashed into the shop in October 2021, a crash which left gas pipes damaged, walls cracked and the fryer ruined and forced the shop to stay closed for seven months while repairs were done.

The shop was forced closed for another three months this year after being hit by a car and damaged again, but it has again enjoyed a roaring trade since reopening on Monday, with queues out of the door.

Sofi Hickinbottom said she had a lot of love and respect for her customers

The owner Sofi Hickinbottom said the shop was very much part of her life and loved working in Dudley as much now as when she first opened the shop.

She said: "I came here 35 years ago because I liked the area and liked the people, having lived in Tipton and been a regular visitor, so when I opened the shop, it was near to my friends and the local people who knew me.