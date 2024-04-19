'I lost 11 stone in one year and kept it off – this is how it's changed my life'

Emma Whitehouse joined her local Slimming World branch in January 2022 after seeing a photo of herself from Christmas. Since then, the 32-year-old has managed to lose 11 stone in 12 months and kept the weight off for another year, even losing an extra half a stone on top of it.

"I was shocked at what I saw," Emma said, "I knew it was time to do something about my weight. When I saw my weight at nearly 22 stone I really did fight back the tears, I couldn't believe how heavy I was."

The mum-of-four says she was welcomed with 'warmth and kindness' by the weight-loss group.

"I walked through the doors feeling dead nervous but I received the warmest welcome from the consultant and the group," said Emma. "While I was there, I learnt all about this easy, amazing eating plan where I could eat unlimited pasta, rice and all our family favourites.