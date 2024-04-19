'I lost 11 stone in one year and kept it off – this is how it's changed my life'
A mum who lost over half of her weight in one year after seeing a photo of herself she didn't like says she now has the energy to play with her four children.
Emma Whitehouse joined her local Slimming World branch in January 2022 after seeing a photo of herself from Christmas. Since then, the 32-year-old has managed to lose 11 stone in 12 months and kept the weight off for another year, even losing an extra half a stone on top of it.
"I was shocked at what I saw," Emma said, "I knew it was time to do something about my weight. When I saw my weight at nearly 22 stone I really did fight back the tears, I couldn't believe how heavy I was."
The mum-of-four says she was welcomed with 'warmth and kindness' by the weight-loss group.
"I walked through the doors feeling dead nervous but I received the warmest welcome from the consultant and the group," said Emma. "While I was there, I learnt all about this easy, amazing eating plan where I could eat unlimited pasta, rice and all our family favourites.