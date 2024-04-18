Express & Star
Close

Private hire driver who illegally picked up two police officers in sting operation is fined

A taxi driver has been fined after being caught in a police 'sting' operation when he illegally picked up two police officers.

Plus
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Muhammad Arfan appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court

Dudley Magistrates Court heard Muhammad Arfan was a private hire driver and not registered to pick up people 'off the street.'

Police and the council were carrying out an operation in Stourbridge town centre on November 3 last year to catch drivers who were flouting taxi regulations.

Similar stories
Most popular